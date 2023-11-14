I’ll just get it out of the way: I “won” NaNoWriMo last month by writing 50,000 words in 30 days. They aren’t, I don’t think, particularly good words. But they are words, and they are my words, and they are my words in some kind of logical order that forms some sort of story. So that’s nice.

Credit where due: my wife, who also won, is the reason I finished at all. She much better than me at setting reasonable goals and holding herself (and others) accountable for them. Ask me about the Power Broker book club she ran.

So, that’s why I haven’t been very active here, because I was busy doing that. Now that it’s over (ish, I should probably be revising right now), I have a few reflections. The first of which is: holy crap, how does anyone manage to write a good novel?