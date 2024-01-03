Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Gabe Stein
Thinking about media, tech, science, and society through a vitalist lens. My personal site, occasional blog & archive.
Subscribe via email
Subscribe via RSS
Home
Blog
Archives
About
Subscribe
Latest
Subscribe? Or not!
Published: Jan 03, 2024
By "popular" demand, I have created a way to subscribe to my writing via email. Subscribe if you want!
Back on the rails
Published: Dec 31, 2023
Can the environmental movement — and our collective imagination — be rewilded?
Shock and awe
Published: Dec 29, 2023
The same absurd Big Promise is driving AI and crypto to the same corrupt ends
The Big Promise, revisited
Published: Dec 08, 2023
A year+ into the AI boom, what has the tech industry learned about manipulating society with the promise of existential advances?
The Big Promise
Published: Mar 02, 2023
Is Artificial General Intelligence the start of a new era of big tech deception?
Connections
Replies (1):
Gabriel Stein
Merseyside Rockies
Published: Feb 16, 2023
Sorry: this is a post about satisfaction, sports, and soccer vs. baseball.
Information infatuation
Published: Feb 01, 2023
Are computers really as valuable as we seem to think they are?
Connections
Replies (1):
Gabriel Stein
Not a real post
Published: Nov 12, 2022
Why I haven't blogged in a bit, plus what an AI thinks the "High Priest of the Intergalactic Church of Vibrations" looks like.
Oh Crossref
Published: Sep 26, 2022
If you care about open peer review metadata (and, I mean, who doesn't), please consider taking a small action today.
OSTP
Published: Sep 01, 2022
Jeff Pooley has the goods on the OSTP announcement: it's a great step, but not without significant downside risk for equity in publishing.
Read all >>
Highlights & Deep Dives
Social cost
Why traditional startups struggle to disrupt the academic publishing industry.
Connections
Replies (1):
Gabriel Stein
Reclaiming rye
Is sourdough goyish? A personal essay.
Token retreat
Let's talk when the metaverse can directly feed the hungry, house people, or remove carbon from the atmosphere.
Wanted: Late Capitalist Tech Worker
A Prototype for Stemming the Flood of Misinformation during Breaking News Event
Warning: Some Collaboration Required
The viral publishing game is over and we all lost
A Death In The Family
Savor your newspaper. This is what it feels like when it’s gone.
Read all >>
Mastodon
Gabe Stein
Blog
Archives
About
GitHub
LinkedIn
Subscribe
RSS
Legal
Published with