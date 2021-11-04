I’ve been absent for a bit because I spent November doing NaNoWrimo. It turns out 1600+ words per day, even terrible ones, is…a lot. More on that later. For now, here’s something I drafted the day of the Facebook name-change but didn’t have time to finish until now.

I’m sure you could do this with any book, but here’s a fun one. Back in 2015, Mark Zuckerberg (in)famously went on a 50-state listening tour and announced he would be reading 26 books that year (one every two weeks, I guess?). Naturally, people took to his platform to recommend countless books which he, like the rest of us, no doubt ignored.

But oh, imagine if he had taken this particular commenters’ advice:

What would his company, and the world, look like if he had decided on a truly bold, critical direction for Facebook rather than the insipid, dystopian vision that is the Metaverse? Never read the comments, indeed.