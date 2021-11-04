Skip to main content
Gabe Stein
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
BlogLinks & Sundryalgorithms
Published on Dec 04, 2021

Meta

What would the world be like if Zuck had paid attention to his Facebook comments and read David Graeber?
by Gabriel Stein
Published onDec 04, 2021
Meta

I’ve been absent for a bit because I spent November doing NaNoWrimo. It turns out 1600+ words per day, even terrible ones, is…a lot. More on that later. For now, here’s something I drafted the day of the Facebook name-change but didn’t have time to finish until now.

I’m sure you could do this with any book, but here’s a fun one. Back in 2015, Mark Zuckerberg (in)famously went on a 50-state listening tour and announced he would be reading 26 books that year (one every two weeks, I guess?). Naturally, people took to his platform to recommend countless books which he, like the rest of us, no doubt ignored.

But oh, imagine if he had taken this particular commenters’ advice:

A Facebook comment that reads: "Mark, one book I recommend is 'Debt: The First 5,000 Years" by David Graeber. It has really impacted me in how I see the economy, debt, as well as history. I'd say it's a must-read if you are in any way interested in history or anthropology."

What would his company, and the world, look like if he had decided on a truly bold, critical direction for Facebook rather than the insipid, dystopian vision that is the Metaverse? Never read the comments, indeed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Gabe Stein
Published with