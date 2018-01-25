The National Consensus News Index (NCNI)

See the Index

The National Consensus News Index, or NCNI, is a stable index of national and local journalists on Twitter. Inspired by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the idea is to see if collecting the tweets of a predictable group of top journalists from multiple mediums, political leanings, and geographies can, over time, generate a consensus view of the top national news stories that people from across the political spectrum can turn to and trust for authoritative information about what the nation’s top stories are at any given time.

The components were chosen in an attempt to maximize two competing goals: consensus and diversity (of mediums, political leanings, geographies, and demographics). Like the DJIA, the idea is that over time both the categories and individual components of the index will change to better reflect the American news landscape. Right now, the components are chosen by me, because I created it. If the idea takes off, I’d like to create some kind of independent, self-governing entity to maintain it.

The NCNI is broadly based on this proposal to create a cooperative “reverse wire” that can combat hoaxes and misinformation on social media, particularly during times of breaking news, by allowing news organizations to add their stories to “consensus” topic pages. Because that idea requires a high degree of coordination among media outlets that is unlikely in the current business environment, this index will serve as a proof of concept of creating consensus news from a diverse array of sources.

Right now, it’s just a Twitter list and a pretty bad Paper.li. In the near future, I’ll build a basic site that includes multiple ways to filter, stream, and share the output of the NCNI, particularly by story, which should make the output far more interesting to browse. I invite others to contribute their ideas for filtering, measuring, and composing the NCNI.

Current Index Components

Last update: Feb 25, 2018

(10) Lead anchors from “big 3 + 1” primetime weekday and weekend broadcast news: ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS

Jeff Glor, CBS Evening News

Reena Ninan, CBS Evening News (weekend)

Elaine Quinjano, CBS Evening News (weekend)

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News

Jose Diaz-Balart, NBC Nightly News (weekend)

Kate Snow, NBC Nightly News (weekend)

David Muir, ABC World News Tonight

Tom Llamas, ABC World News Tonight (weekend)

Judy Woodruf, PBS NewsHour

Hari Sreenivasan, PBS NewsHour (weekend)

(5) Lead anchors from “big five” Sunday morning talk shows: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CNN

Chris Wallace, Fox (no personal account, via show account)

Jake Tapper, CNN

George Stephanopoulos, ABC

Chuck Todd, NBC

Margaret Brennan, CBS

(11) Lead anchors from “big 3” afternoon/evening (4pm–11pm EST) weekday cable news: CNN, Fox News, MSNBC (news and politics only, as defined by Wikipedia — no opinion, panel, talk, commentary, “current affairs” style shows)

Jake Tapper, CNN (repeat)

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

Don Lemon, CNN

Anderson Cooper, CNN

Erin Burnett, CNN

Neil Cavuto, Fox News

Martha MacCallum, Fox News

Brett Baier, Fox News

Ari Melber, MSNBC

Nicole Wallace, MSNBC

Chuck Todd, MSNBC (repeat)

(6) 1 White House correspondent each from NYT, WaPo, WSJ, Politico, Daily Caller, Washington Times

Maggie Haberman, NYT

Philip Rucker, WaPo

Rebecca Ballhaus, WSJ

Annie Karni, Politico

Sagaar Enjeti, Daily Caller

S.A. Miller, Washington Times

(6) 1 national correspondent each from NYT, WaPo, WSJ, Politico, Daily Caller, Washington Times

Simon Remro, NYT

Scott Wilson, WaPo

Shayndi Raice, WSJ

Cristiano Lima, Politico

Christian Datoc, Dailey Caller

Valerie Richardson, Washington Times

(6) 2 mainstream liberal commentators, of choice

Josh Marshall, TPM

Catherine Rampel, WaPo

(2) 2 mainstream conservative commentators, of choice

Jonah Goldberg, National Review

Ross Douthat, NYT

(2) 2 mainstream non-aligned commentators, of choice

Noah Smith, Bloomberg View

Dan Drezner, WaPo

(1) 1 far left commentator, of choice

Seth Ackerman, Jacobin

(1) 1 far right commentator, of choice

Joel Pollack, Twitter

(1) 1 media critic

Brian Stelter, CNN

