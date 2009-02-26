Twitter Updates for 2009-03-26

Login to discuss
Finished essay 1 on the Cold War, now transitioning to screenplay based on Desafinado. After that, moving to essay 2, Kant vs. Utilitarians. #
Finished screenplay based on Desafinado (Not to spoil the ending, but love is like a never ending melody). Bed, then only one essay left! #
The words ‘dear God, I love my fucking brain’ just popped into my head… Trying to tell me something, subconscious? (Sob, I’m so arrogant!) #
is thinking about accents in literature, how much he hates phonetic spellings by some authors (Brian Jacques!), but likes them from others. #