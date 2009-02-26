Skip to main content
Gabe Stein
Old Blog Archives (2009-2013)
Published on Mar 26, 2009

Twitter Updates for 2009-03-26

by Gabriel Stein
  • Finished essay 1 on the Cold War, now transitioning to screenplay based on Desafinado. After that, moving to essay 2, Kant vs. Utilitarians. #

  • Finished screenplay based on Desafinado (Not to spoil the ending, but love is like a never ending melody). Bed, then only one essay left! #

  • The words ‘dear God, I love my fucking brain’ just popped into my head… Trying to tell me something, subconscious? (Sob, I’m so arrogant!) #

  • is thinking about accents in literature, how much he hates phonetic spellings by some authors (Brian Jacques!), but likes them from others. #

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Gabe Stein
