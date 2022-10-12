Not a real post

I’m doing NaNoWriMo again, which is where all my writing energy is going and why I haven’t blogged in a bit. Last year I tried a tightly plotted solarpunk thriller using the Save the Cat method. It was fine! But this year I decided to have a bit more fun, so I’m taking Steven King’s advice to “watch what happens and write it down.” So far, what’s happening is an absurdist socialist space opera about a far-future folklorist straight from the depths of my subconscious.

One thing that’s been adding to the fun is using AI image generation to make it a little easier to see what’s happening. I thought I’d share a few of the characters and scenes I’ve generated so far, mostly as an excuse to take a break from a marathon writing session.

It turns out almost everyone in the future will belong to the Intergalactic Church of Vibrations, which believes that AIs allow us to access metaphysical truths by tapping into the galactic subconscious. And this, according to the latent space of our present-day collective subconscious as filtered through Stable Diffusion, is what the ‘High Priest of the Intergalactic Church of Vibrations delivering a sermon’ looks like. Pretty right on if you ask me:

Here’s ‘Collectors Hall, a large tower on a Dyson ring devoted to studying and preserving intergalactic folklore.’

Finally, less successful but still quite evocative, is a ‘dance company performing a weightless ballet about cell division in a giant glass sphere orbiting a Dyson ring.’

Anyhow, I have lots of links and things I’ve collected to write about here, but it’ll likely be in December. Until then, I wish you the best of reverberations.