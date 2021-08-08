Solarpunk reading list

An extremely incomplete list of solarpunk things that I’ve personally consumed and find useful/inspiring/fun/good/interesting. May update over time.

Manifestos

The original pseudo-manifesto. Probably best to start here.

A brilliant look at mass media and the need to imagine new futures.

As advertised, delves into the politics of solarpunk in an extremely compelling way.

Fiction

I’m only a few stories in, but so far it’s the most mature and interesting collection of stories I’ve read.

A re-introduction covering some of the latest developments in solarpunk, with quotes from some of its biggest names.

An optimistic take on the budding genre from a few years ago, including quotes from some of its early proponents.

Communities

The original tumblr, curating solarpunk-y things.

The sub-reddit, where people are mostly discussing whether bits of news are/are not solarpunk.