Solarpunk reading list

Description
The 'solar' in solarpunk is both a literal reference to renewable energy and a metaphor for decentralized, locally controlled, but interconnected resilience.
An extremely incomplete list of solarpunk things that I’ve personally consumed and find useful/inspiring/fun/good/interesting. May update over time.
The original pseudo-manifesto. Probably best to start here.
A brilliant look at mass media and the need to imagine new futures.
As advertised, delves into the politics of solarpunk in an extremely compelling way.
I’m only a few stories in, but so far it’s the most mature and interesting collection of stories I’ve read.
A re-introduction covering some of the latest developments in solarpunk, with quotes from some of its biggest names.
An optimistic take on the budding genre from a few years ago, including quotes from some of its early proponents.
The original tumblr, curating solarpunk-y things.
The sub-reddit, where people are mostly discussing whether bits of news are/are not solarpunk.