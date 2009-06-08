Skip to main content
Gabe Stein
Old Blog Archives (2009-2013)
Published on Jul 08, 2009

by Gabriel Stein
Why I haven’t posted in a while

I recently added some grammar blogs to my RSS feeds, and now I’m terrified of making a mistake and ending up on one of them. So, sorry, but it might be a little while. I am still working on some cool (but long) posts, such as parts 2 and 3 of the newspaper website series and an article about Denver’s new zoning plan, the light rail, and how it compares to plans to re-make Paris, which has lost much of its charm to suburban sprawl.

So stay tuned-ish, but please don’t submit my writings to any language-focused blogs, k? Unless you think they’re amazing or something, in which case feel free to submit away.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Gabe Stein
