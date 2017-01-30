Skip to main content
Gabe Stein
by Gabriel Stein
You’re not alone. I’m sitting up at 5am, jet-lagged after a long trip, reading the speculation that this may be preamble to a coup in near-paralyzing terror. What’s keeping me going right now is watching people across the country speak up and share their hopes and struggles, like you are. We’re not going anywhere without a big, big fight. Tomorrow we get on the phone and tell our reps to get President Bannon the fuck out of there. And we’ll keep taking to the streets until it happens.

Also, come over sometime with C. Hugs.

By Gabriel Stein on January 30, 2017.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
Gabe Stein
